{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 11:27:26 -0500') }} football

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Tight Ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, continue with a breakdown of the tight ends. As always, it starts with recruiting.

Redshirt junior Jake Ferguson returns as Wisconsin's top tight end.
Redshirt junior Jake Ferguson returns as Wisconsin's top tight end. (Darren Lee)
Wisconsin's TE Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Jake Hescock

Transferred (UCF)

2016

*Gabe Lloyd

Wisconsin

2016

Luke Benzschawel

Left program (injuries)

2017

*Coy Wanner

Wisconsin

2017

Jake Ferguson

Wisconsin

2018

*Jack Eschenbach

Wisconsin

2019

Clay Cundiff

Wisconsin

2019

Hayden Rucci

Wisconsin

2020

Cole Dakovich

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

Cam Large

Wisconsin (arriving in June)
*Indicates Preferred Walk-on

The History

{{ article.author_name }}