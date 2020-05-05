News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 08:07:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Outside Linebackers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the outside linebackers. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN |

Redshirt senior Noah Burks returns for Wisconsin at outside linebacker.
Redshirt senior Noah Burks returns for Wisconsin at outside linebacker. (Darren Lee Photography)
Wisconsin's OLB Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Noah Burks

Wisconsin

2016

Mason Stokke

Wisconsin/Moved to fullback

2016

*Hegeman Tiedt

Left program

2017

Izayah Green-May

Wisconsin

2017

Andrew Van Ginkel

Selected in 2019 NFL Draft

2018

C.J. Goetz

Wisconsin

2018

Mason Platter

Left program

2018

Jaylan Franklin

Wisconsin

2018

*Marty Strey

Wisconsin

2019

Skyler Meyers

Transfer/Northern Iowa

2019

Spencer Lytle

Wisconsin

2020

Nick Herbig

Wisconsin

2020

Aaron Witt

Wisconsin/Arriving in June

2020

*Riley Nowakowski

Wisconsin/Arriving in June

2020

Kaden Johnson

Wisconsin/Arriving in June
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}