{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 06:25:29 -0500') }} football

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the safeties. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | INSIDE LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS |

Redshirt senior Eric Burrell returns for Wisconsin at safety.
Redshirt senior Eric Burrell returns for Wisconsin at safety. (Dan Sanger)
Wisconsin's Safety Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Eric Burrell

Wisconsin

2016

Seth Currens

Graduated

2016

Patrick Johnson

Left program/injuries

2017

Scott Nelson

Wisconsin

2017

*Tyler Mais

Wisconsin

2018

Reggie Pearson

Wisconsin

2018

*John Torchio

Wisconsin

2019

Titus Toler

Wisconsin

2019

*Dante Caputo

Wisconsin
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

