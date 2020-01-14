2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Special Teams
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |.OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS | SAFETIES |
High Point: Hintze connects on a bomb against Purdue
Known more for his ability on kickoffs, Zach Hintze now has a place in Wisconsin's record books in the field goal category. In the closing seconds of the first half against Purdue, the senior drilled a 62-yard attempt during a 45-24 win over the Boilermakers.
"As soon as I hit the ball and I looked up and I saw it just kind of drifting left, I knew it wasn’t drifting fast enough," Hintze said. "Then all of a sudden, my holder [Connor Allen] goes, ‘What a ball!’
"I waited because I couldn’t see over the line. Then when the ref put his hands up, the stadium just erupted.”
Hintze, a former walk-on, now owns the school record for longest field goal in what Wisconsin describes as "the modern era of football." John Hall, who connected on a 60-yard try in 1995 against Minnesota, held the previous "modern" record.
"Kind of the way that played out, we're just, could we pop a couple runs -- and we were just asking Chris Haering, the special teams coach, where do we got to get it to?," head coach Paul Chryst said after the game. "He thought if we got it around the 45 we would have a shot at it. So, obviously, we had two good runs, and then got a little bit more with a quick throw to 'Q' [Quintez Cephus].
"You felt pretty good giving him an opportunity for that. Obviously, you don't know what's going to happen, but you felt pretty good. There's obviously the concern of if it's short, and you got a return and you're covering with a bunch of linemen, but felt pretty confident that he would get good distance on it. It was good to get."
Low Point: Lotti's botched punts
Take your pick - both of Anthony Lotti's botched punts in the post-season were tough to swallow.
The first came in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State. Lotti couldn't handle an Adam Bay snap in that second half, an exchange that positioned the Buckeyes at the Wisconsin 16-yard line. OSU kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 21-17.
The second critical error came against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Lotti's fumble resulted in in a scoop-and-score touchdown by Brady Breeze to put the Ducks in front, 21-17, early in the third quarter. That would turn out to be Lotti's last action in a Wisconsin uniform.
Pro Football Focus
|Player
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|Overall
|
Zach Hintze
|
8
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
78.4
|
Collin Larsh
|
50
|
51
|
10
|
15
|
67.4
|Player
|Attempts
|YPA
|Inside/20
|Touchbacks
|Overall
|
Anthony Lotti
|
44
|
39.7
|
21
|
3
|
67.3
|
Connor Allen
|
1
|
79.1
|
64.1
|
0
|
60.0
|Player
|Attempts
|YPA
|Return %
|Touchbacks
|Overall
|
Zach Hintze
|
89
|
69.9
|
19.1
|
78.3%
|
90.6
|Player
|Snap Total
|Overall
|
Boyd Dietzen
|
43
|
91.5
|
C.J. Goetz
|
147
|
89.8
|
Alexander Smith
|
88
|
86.0
|
Tyler Mais
|
195
|
84.7
|
Seth Currens
|
59
|
84.5
|Player
|Returns
|YPA
|Overall
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
20 (kickoff)
|
26.4
|
71.8
|
Isaac Guerendo
|
1 (kickoff)
|
56.0
|
67.2
|
Danny Davis
|
6 (punt)
|
7.5
|
65.0
|
Quintez Cephus
|
1 (kickoff)
|
N/A
|
61.9
|
Jack Dunn
|
20 (punt)
|
9.0
|
60.4
|
John Chenal
|
1 (kickoff)
|
15.0
|
59.5
|
Kendric Pryor
|
1 (kickoff)
|
N/A
|
59.3
|
Nakia Watson
|
2 (kickoff)
|
14.0
|
45.3
2020 Snapshot
|Position
|First-team
|Second-team
|
Punter
|
Conor Schlichting
|
Blake Wilcox
|
Field Goals
|
Collin Larsh
|
Joe Stoll
|
Kickoffs
|
Collin Larsh
|
Joe Stoll
|
Long Snapper
|
Adam Bay
|
Peter Bowden
|
Holder
|
Conor Schlichting
|
Joe Stoll
|
Punter Returner
|
Jack Dunn
|
Danny Davis
|
Kick Returner
|
Faion Hicks
|
Isaac Guerendo
What To Watch In Spring Camp
Conor Schlichting is the only returning punter on the current roster, but Blake Wilcox (listed as a kicker on Rose Bowl game notes) could challenge him this spring. If not, they'll have to wait for Jack Van Dyke to arrive this summer. Collin Larsh is set to take over at kicker full time, with freshman Joe Stoll behind him.
The Badgers will likely have to find a new kick returner after Aron Cruickshank put his name in the transfer portal. Speedster Isaac Guerendo could be someone to watch in that role this off-season.