With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Known more for his ability on kickoffs, Zach Hintze now has a place in Wisconsin's record books in the field goal category. In the closing seconds of the first half against Purdue, the senior drilled a 62-yard attempt during a 45-24 win over the Boilermakers.

"As soon as I hit the ball and I looked up and I saw it just kind of drifting left, I knew it wasn’t drifting fast enough," Hintze said. "Then all of a sudden, my holder [Connor Allen] goes, ‘What a ball!’

"I waited because I couldn’t see over the line. Then when the ref put his hands up, the stadium just erupted.”

Hintze, a former walk-on, now owns the school record for longest field goal in what Wisconsin describes as "the modern era of football." John Hall, who connected on a 60-yard try in 1995 against Minnesota, held the previous "modern" record.

"Kind of the way that played out, we're just, could we pop a couple runs -- and we were just asking Chris Haering, the special teams coach, where do we got to get it to?," head coach Paul Chryst said after the game. "He thought if we got it around the 45 we would have a shot at it. So, obviously, we had two good runs, and then got a little bit more with a quick throw to 'Q' [Quintez Cephus].

"You felt pretty good giving him an opportunity for that. Obviously, you don't know what's going to happen, but you felt pretty good. There's obviously the concern of if it's short, and you got a return and you're covering with a bunch of linemen, but felt pretty confident that he would get good distance on it. It was good to get."