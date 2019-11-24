"I mean, it was surreal. I can't explain in words at that moment how that felt," Hintze said after the 45-24 Wisconsin win. "It was a lot of chaos. A lot of people jumping on me. It was insane."

MADISON -- Among a swarm of reporters, redshirt senior Zach Hintze attempted to describe what exactly went through his head after setting a school record. His 62-yard field goal -- narrowly by inches -- made it inside the left upright of Camp Randall Stadium's north end zone as time expired to give Wisconsin a seven-point halftime lead.

With two seconds left until the teams jogged back to their respective locker rooms, Hintze set up on the left hash. Prior to that, however, Wisconsin's defense forced its first three and out of the afternoon, which set up the offense at its own 22-yard line. Rather than down the ball and head into halftime with a four-point advantage, UW drove 29 yards in three plays.

After Garrett Groshek ran for nine yards, UW took a timeout. Then out of a a Wildcat look as a quarterback, sophomore wide receiver Aron Cruickshank ran for 17 yards. On the down right before Hintze's kick, quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Quintez Cephus for a three-yard gain to set it up at the Purdue 44-yard line.

"Kind of the way that played out, we're just, could we pop a couple runs -- and we were just asking Chris Haering, the special teams coach, where do we got to get it to?," head coach Paul Chryst said after the game. "He thought if we got it around the 45 we would have a shot at it. So, obviously, we had two good runs, and then got a little bit more with a quick throw to 'Q' [Quintez Cephus].

"You felt pretty good giving him an opportunity for that. Obviously, you don't know what's going to happen, but you felt pretty good. There's obviously the concern of if it's short, and you got a return and you're covering with a bunch of linemen, but felt pretty confident that he would get good distance on it. It was good to get."

Hintze admitted that knew he had to start getting preparing after Wisconsin got the ball back in case an opportunity would present itself. According to the kicker, he had previously connected on a 65-yarder during practice. Now he would have his shot.

Junior Adam Bay snapped it to redshirt senior Connor Allen, and with the field goal unit blocking in front of Hintze, the attempt was in full motion. He noted the wind "was a little bit right to left" and also "a little bit of a help wind."

From there, he swung his leg and kicked the pigskin into the Camp Randall air.

“As soon as I hit the ball and I looked up and I saw it just kind of drifting left, I knew it wasn’t drifting fast enough," Hintze said. "Then all of a sudden, my holder [Allen] goes, ‘What a ball!’

"I waited because I couldn’t see over the line. Then when the ref put his hands up, the stadium just erupted.”