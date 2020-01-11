With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Two senior leaders, Zack Baun and Chris Orr , helped bring the Axe back to Madison after a convincing 38-17 win road win over Minnesota. From his outside linebacker position, Baun led the Badgers with nine tackles, including two sacks. Orr was right behind his counterpart with seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Both were excellent in their final season at UW.

Wisconsin was rolling in the first half of the Big Ten title game against Ohio State. Up 14-0, the Badgers were trying to keep the Buckeyes out of the end zone with roughly 6:30 left to play in the first half.

In an effort to tackle running back J.K. Dobbins, Orr banged helmets with teammate Garrett Rand. Both left the game. Rand returned on the next defensive series but Orr, UW's statistical and emotional leader on that side of the ball, did not.

“The ref was like, if you don’t get up, you’re going to have to go out,” Orr recalled. “I didn’t want to go out of the game, so I tried to hurry up and get out. If I would have collected myself more and just left for a play, I wouldn’t have missed any time."

“But because I got all wobbly,” Orr added, “I really couldn’t go back in the game.

Ohio State scored on its first five possessions of the second half to turn a 21-7 deficit into a run-away victory.

“It was demoralizing to see everybody go to war, come up short and you can’t be there with them, physically,” Orr said. “It’s hard to sit there and watch any time you are forced to watch football, the game you love. You put all these hours of work in to get to that position and then you have to watch. There’s no worse feeling than that.”