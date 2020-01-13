The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well. QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |.OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS |

High Point: Depth shows after Michigan game

Eric Burrell (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

On the same third-quarter drive against Michigan - with Wisconsin up 35-0 - starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson were ejected for targeting penalties. Both were forced to miss the first half against Northwestern the following week. Showing some nice depth at the position, Colin Wilder started for the Badgers, who opened in nickel against the Wildcats. He, along with John Torchio, helped bridge the gap until UW's staring duo was able to return in the second half. Wilder, who had one of his top performances in the win, finished with five total tackles, including one sack, and two pass breakups.

Low Point: Nelson lost for the season in Week 1

As the lights went out at Camp Randall Stadium after Wisconsin's 61-0 win over Central Michigan, Scott Nelson used his social media platform to announce he would miss the rest of the 2019 season due to a leg injury. The redshirt sophomore, who was injured in Week 1 against South Florida, had four tackles and a pass breakup in the season opener. His status for spring camp is still unknown as the Badgers transition into winter conditioning.

Pro Football Focus

SAFETIES (2019/PFF) Player Snaps Overall Run D Tackling Cover Eric Burrell 655 78.4 59.4 38.5 62.9 Madison Cone 133 59.8 80.8 59.1 59.2 Scott Nelson 25 47.5 77.0 80.4 33.0 Reggie Pearson 667 67.8 64.8 49.6 69.9 Tyler Mais 46 67.2 67.1 87.1 66.2 John Torchio 88 61.9 51.7 54.6 66.0 Colin Wilder 283 66.8 43.3 28.0 78.3

What To Watch In Spring Camp

Projected Spring Camp Safety Depth Chart Depth Player Spring Eligibility SS Reggie Pearson Redshirt sophomore

Collin Wilder Redshirt senior

Madison Cone Senior FS Eric Burrell Redshirt senior John Torchio Redshirt sophomore Tyler Mais Redshirt junior