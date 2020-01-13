News More News
2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Safeties

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |.OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS |

High Point: Depth shows after Michigan game

Eric Burrell
Eric Burrell (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

On the same third-quarter drive against Michigan - with Wisconsin up 35-0 - starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson were ejected for targeting penalties. Both were forced to miss the first half against Northwestern the following week.

Showing some nice depth at the position, Colin Wilder started for the Badgers, who opened in nickel against the Wildcats. He, along with John Torchio, helped bridge the gap until UW's staring duo was able to return in the second half. Wilder, who had one of his top performances in the win, finished with five total tackles, including one sack, and two pass breakups.

Low Point: Nelson lost for the season in Week 1

As the lights went out at Camp Randall Stadium after Wisconsin's 61-0 win over Central Michigan, Scott Nelson used his social media platform to announce he would miss the rest of the 2019 season due to a leg injury. The redshirt sophomore, who was injured in Week 1 against South Florida, had four tackles and a pass breakup in the season opener. His status for spring camp is still unknown as the Badgers transition into winter conditioning.

Pro Football Focus

SAFETIES (2019/PFF)
Player Snaps Overall Run D Tackling Cover 

Eric Burrell

655

78.4

59.4

38.5

62.9

Madison Cone

133

59.8

80.8

59.1

59.2

Scott Nelson

25

47.5

77.0

80.4

33.0

Reggie Pearson

667

67.8

64.8

49.6

69.9

Tyler Mais

46

67.2

67.1

87.1

66.2

John Torchio

88

61.9

51.7

54.6

66.0

Colin Wilder

283

66.8

43.3

28.0

78.3

What To Watch In Spring Camp

Projected Spring Camp Safety Depth Chart
Depth Player Spring Eligibility 

SS

Reggie Pearson

Redshirt sophomore


Collin Wilder

Redshirt senior


Madison Cone

Senior

FS

Eric Burrell

Redshirt senior

John Torchio

Redshirt sophomore

Tyler Mais

Redshirt junior
Scott Nelson is coming off a season-long injury

Nelson was lost for the season after an injury in Week 1, but Burrell filled in nicely in 2019. He is expected to open camp with Pearson as the top safety duo, with Wilder and Torchio behind them. It will be interesting to see if Titus Toler can make any noise this spring after redshirting in 2019. The Badgers did not sign a scholarship safety in the 2020 class.

