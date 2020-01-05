With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

Statically, Jack Coan's top performance this fall came against Central Michigan, when the junior connected on 26 of 33 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. But Coan's best showing of the year may have been the following week against Michigan. In a 35-14 win over the Wolverines, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound signal caller was 13 of 16 for 128 yards and two rushing scores on the ground.

In total, Coan, who started all 14 games, completed 236 of 339 passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. More importantly, he had just five interceptions on the season. Reflecting on the quarterback position from the start of camp, Coan did an excellent job of stabilizing the group in his first year as a full-time starter.

“Man, he's a steady, steady dude,” Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said during Rose Bowl prep. “I think this team really appreciates that about him, and that's probably where I've seen him grow the most. And I think from that steadiness, I think his confidence has continued to grow. He realized he can be himself and being himself can take him to some high levels.”