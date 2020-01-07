With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

The story at wide receiver this year has to be Quintez Cephus, who, after missing all of the 2018 season, was reinstated as a student and returned to practice on Aug. 19. Less than five months later, the redshirt junior, who finished with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns this fall, declared for the NFL Draft.

“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said in a release Monday. “I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back. They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man.

"The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything. They’re brothers to me, and to be able to play this season with them and for them has been a blessing.”

Monday's news about the NFL capped off an eventful career for Cephus, a lightly-recruited, former basketball player from Georgia. Cephus, who was targeted in high school by Ted Gilmore, played as a true freshman before he suffered a season-ending leg injury as a sophomore that forced him to miss the final five games in 2017.

During his time at UW, Cephus also dealt with the murder of his father and his expulsion from the university after being charged with two counts of sexual assault in August of 2018. He saved his best football for last, though, with huge performances against Minnesota (five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown), Ohio State (career-high seven receptions for 122 yards) and Oregon (seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the Rose Bowl.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in the same release. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”