2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Badgers Wide Receivers
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.
High Point: Quintez Cephus returns in a big way
The story at wide receiver this year has to be Quintez Cephus, who, after missing all of the 2018 season, was reinstated as a student and returned to practice on Aug. 19. Less than five months later, the redshirt junior, who finished with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns this fall, declared for the NFL Draft.
“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said in a release Monday. “I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back. They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man.
"The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything. They’re brothers to me, and to be able to play this season with them and for them has been a blessing.”
Monday's news about the NFL capped off an eventful career for Cephus, a lightly-recruited, former basketball player from Georgia. Cephus, who was targeted in high school by Ted Gilmore, played as a true freshman before he suffered a season-ending leg injury as a sophomore that forced him to miss the final five games in 2017.
During his time at UW, Cephus also dealt with the murder of his father and his expulsion from the university after being charged with two counts of sexual assault in August of 2018. He saved his best football for last, though, with huge performances against Minnesota (five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown), Ohio State (career-high seven receptions for 122 yards) and Oregon (seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the Rose Bowl.
“Q has meant a lot to this team,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in the same release. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”
Low Point: Receivers are quiet against Northwestern
Wisconsin's 24-15 win over Northwestern certainly wasn't a "low point" this season, but it was a difficult contest for the receivers. As a whole, the group accounted for just seven receptions (Cephus 3, Danny Davis 3 and A.J. Taylor 1) for 65 yards. The leader in catches and yards that day was running back Garrett Groshek, who caught four balls for 31 yards.
Pro Football Focus
|Player
|Snap Count
|Overall
|Pass
|Run Block
|
A.J. Taylor
|
445
|
61.7
|
62.3
|
56.1
|
Kendric Pryor
|
435
|
67.4
|
64.1
|
56.1
|
Adam Krumholz
|
135
|
61.5
|
52.9
|
83.2
|
Jack Dunn
|
157
|
61.7
|
56.3
|
72.2
|
Danny Davis
|
449
|
65.3
|
64.5
|
69.6
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
73
|
68.9
|
58.2
|
67.3
|
Quintez Cephus
|
566
|
82.6
|
84.2
|
68.9
2020 Snapshot
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
Wide receiver
|
Danny Davis
|
Senior
|
|
Jack Dunn
|
Redshirt senior
|
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
Junior
|
Wide receiver
|
Kendric Pryor
|
Redshirt senior
|
Adam Krumholz
|
Redshirt senior
|
Taj Mustapha OR
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
A.J. Abbott
|
Redshirt sophomore
What To Watch In Spring Camp
With Cephus headed to the NFL and Taylor gone due to graduation, Gilmore will have to replace arguably his top two receivers from 2019. He will turn to a senior class that includes Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn. A host of underclassmen are also waiting in the wings, a group that includes Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott, Stephan Bracey and Cam Phillips, among others. It will be a huge off-season for the entire position group.