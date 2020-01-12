The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well. QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |.OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | LINEBACKERS |

High Point: Badgers blank Michigan State

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks returns next season for the Badgers. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Coming into Wisconsin's contest against Michigan State (Week 6), the Spartans were averaging 392 yards per game - roughly 260 from its passing attack. Quarterback Brian Lewerke had 11 touchdown passes and over 1,500 yards on his resume with just two interceptions. But when the dust settled at Camp Randall Stadium, UW's defense limited Michigan State to just 12 receptions for 119 yards. More importantly, the longest pass play for MSU was 19 yards, and the Spartans only converted 2-of-14 third downs. It was a total defensive effort during Wisconsin's 38-0 win, but a lot of credit goes to the cornerbacks that day.

Low Point: Olave, Hill dice up the secondary

The "second half against Ohio State" serves as many of the low points during an overall successful season. But during a 34-21 loss to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, UW's cornerbacks did not have an answer for receivers Chris Olave (five receptions for 94 yards) and K.J. Hill (seven receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns). According to Pro Football Focus, it was the Badgers' worst game in coverage, by far, all season, with a grade of 35.0.

Pro Football Focus

CORNERBACKS (PFF/2019) Player Snaps Overall Run D Tackling Cover Rachad Wildgoose 533 67.4 65.4 53.2 67.0 Donte Burton 162 49.4 74.4 41.0 45.9 Deron Harrell 188 60.3 55.6 71.7 60.7 Faion Hicks 572 53.2 47.9 58.4 53.2 Caesar Williams 600 66.1 84.3 86.3 61.9 Alexander Smith 80 58.2 64.9 80.4 55.2 Semar Melvin 116 65.2 67.3 46.9 64.0

2020 Snapshot

Projected Spring Cornerback Depth Chart Depth Player Spring Eligibility CB Rashad Wildgoose Junior

Donte Burton OR Redshirt sophomore

Semar Melvin Redshirt freshman CB Faion Hicks Redshirt junior Caesar Williams Redshirt senior Deron Harrell Redshirt junior

What To Watch In Spring Camp