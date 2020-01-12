News More News
2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Cornerbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

High Point: Badgers blank Michigan State

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks returns next season for the Badgers.
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks returns next season for the Badgers. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Coming into Wisconsin's contest against Michigan State (Week 6), the Spartans were averaging 392 yards per game - roughly 260 from its passing attack. Quarterback Brian Lewerke had 11 touchdown passes and over 1,500 yards on his resume with just two interceptions.

But when the dust settled at Camp Randall Stadium, UW's defense limited Michigan State to just 12 receptions for 119 yards. More importantly, the longest pass play for MSU was 19 yards, and the Spartans only converted 2-of-14 third downs.

It was a total defensive effort during Wisconsin's 38-0 win, but a lot of credit goes to the cornerbacks that day.

Low Point: Olave, Hill dice up the secondary 

The "second half against Ohio State" serves as many of the low points during an overall successful season. But during a 34-21 loss to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, UW's cornerbacks did not have an answer for receivers Chris Olave (five receptions for 94 yards) and K.J. Hill (seven receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns). According to Pro Football Focus, it was the Badgers' worst game in coverage, by far, all season, with a grade of 35.0.


Pro Football Focus

CORNERBACKS (PFF/2019)
Player Snaps Overall Run D  Tackling Cover 

Rachad Wildgoose

533

67.4

65.4

53.2

67.0

Donte Burton

162

49.4

74.4

41.0

45.9

Deron Harrell

188

60.3

55.6

71.7

60.7

Faion Hicks

572

53.2

47.9

58.4

53.2

Caesar Williams

600

66.1

84.3

86.3

61.9

Alexander Smith

80

58.2

64.9

80.4

55.2

Semar Melvin

116

65.2

67.3

46.9

64.0

2020 Snapshot

Projected Spring Cornerback Depth Chart
Depth Player Spring Eligibility 

CB

Rashad Wildgoose

Junior


Donte Burton OR

Redshirt sophomore


Semar Melvin

Redshirt freshman

CB

Faion Hicks

Redshirt junior

Caesar Williams

Redshirt senior

Deron Harrell

Redshirt junior

What To Watch In Spring Camp

Everyone is expected to return from one of the deeper position groups on the roster. Rashad Wildgoose and Faion Hicks started in the Rose Bowl, but competition at every rung of the depth chart should be open once again, with Caesar Williams, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Semar Melvin and Alexander Smith all in the mix. Class of 2020 signee Max Lofy will arrive this summer.

{{ article.author_name }}