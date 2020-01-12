2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Cornerbacks
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out the 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.
High Point: Badgers blank Michigan State
Coming into Wisconsin's contest against Michigan State (Week 6), the Spartans were averaging 392 yards per game - roughly 260 from its passing attack. Quarterback Brian Lewerke had 11 touchdown passes and over 1,500 yards on his resume with just two interceptions.
But when the dust settled at Camp Randall Stadium, UW's defense limited Michigan State to just 12 receptions for 119 yards. More importantly, the longest pass play for MSU was 19 yards, and the Spartans only converted 2-of-14 third downs.
It was a total defensive effort during Wisconsin's 38-0 win, but a lot of credit goes to the cornerbacks that day.
Low Point: Olave, Hill dice up the secondary
The "second half against Ohio State" serves as many of the low points during an overall successful season. But during a 34-21 loss to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, UW's cornerbacks did not have an answer for receivers Chris Olave (five receptions for 94 yards) and K.J. Hill (seven receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns). According to Pro Football Focus, it was the Badgers' worst game in coverage, by far, all season, with a grade of 35.0.
Pro Football Focus
|Player
|Snaps
|Overall
|Run D
|Tackling
|Cover
|
Rachad Wildgoose
|
533
|
67.4
|
65.4
|
53.2
|
67.0
|
Donte Burton
|
162
|
49.4
|
74.4
|
41.0
|
45.9
|
Deron Harrell
|
188
|
60.3
|
55.6
|
71.7
|
60.7
|
Faion Hicks
|
572
|
53.2
|
47.9
|
58.4
|
53.2
|
Caesar Williams
|
600
|
66.1
|
84.3
|
86.3
|
61.9
|
Alexander Smith
|
80
|
58.2
|
64.9
|
80.4
|
55.2
|
Semar Melvin
|
116
|
65.2
|
67.3
|
46.9
|
64.0
2020 Snapshot
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
CB
|
Rashad Wildgoose
|
Junior
|
|
Donte Burton OR
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
Semar Melvin
|
Redshirt freshman
|
CB
|
Faion Hicks
|
Redshirt junior
|
Caesar Williams
|
Redshirt senior
|
Deron Harrell
|
Redshirt junior
What To Watch In Spring Camp
Everyone is expected to return from one of the deeper position groups on the roster. Rashad Wildgoose and Faion Hicks started in the Rose Bowl, but competition at every rung of the depth chart should be open once again, with Caesar Williams, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Semar Melvin and Alexander Smith all in the mix. Class of 2020 signee Max Lofy will arrive this summer.