News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Season In Review: Wisconsin Offensive Line

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |.

High Point: Offensive line opens up huge holes against Purdue 

Starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen
Starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph started the year by rotating a few players inside, specifically Josh Seltzner and Kayden Lyles at guard. But things started to click for the unit when senior David Moorman solidified the left guard position (from the Iowa game and beyond).

Against Purdue in late November, the Badgers racked up 403 yards and five touchdowns (55 attempts for a 7.3 yards per carry average) on the ground. In total, the offensive line helped Wisconsin finish with a season-high 606 total yards of offense, the team's highest showing since putting up 627 against Nebraska in 2014.

Low Point: Ohio State too much for Wisconsin up front

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}