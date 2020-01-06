The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2019 season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well. QUARTERBACKS |

High Point: Jonathan Taylor captures his second Doak Walker Award

Jonathan Taylor

For the second consecutive season, Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in college football. He joined Texas' Ricky Williams (1997-98) and Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006-07) as multiple-year recipients. In a season and career that had so many high points, capturing the award in December was a culmination of Taylor's efforts. “He's everything that you would want to be in a teammate,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said following the Rose Bowl. “I've loved seeing his progression as a leader on this team, and unbelievable care for his teammates. That's where it starts. And unbelievable example of how you approach every day. “It's impressive what he's done on the field, and it's incredibly impressive who he is and how he's done it, is more impressive to me.” Taylor, who officially declared for the NFL Draft last week, finished his junior season with 2,003 yards. His career rushing total of 6,174 yards ranks second all-time in the Big Ten, trailing former Wisconsin tailback Ron Dayne by 951 yards.

Some of @JayT23's FBS records for rushing yards...



• By a freshman: 1,977

• By a sophomore: 2,194

• By player through soph. year: 4,171

• By player through junior year: 6,174

• In any 2-year span: 4,197 (2018-19)

• In any 3-year span: 6,174

#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6Tldi7diT8 — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) January 4, 2020

Low Point: Badgers bottled up against Ohio State

In Wisconsin's meeting with Ohio State during the regular season, Taylor was limited to just 52 yards on 20 carries. The Buckeyes, who help the Badgers to just 38 net rushing yards, won, 38-7, in Columbus. "It's definitely not all on the o-line. It's definitely not on 'JT.' It's 11 on offense versus 11 on defense, and I know you guys know that," Chryst said after the game. "It takes everything, and when they're doing certain things, they had a good plan. They came out and kind of went with a heavy look when we were in our couple personnel groups, and we weren't consistent enough in it, and we didn't, and when I say that, running and/or passing. Because you can chase them out. No secret, you're going to take away 'JT' or try to, and to say that it all goes on one group, one unit, I think that's wrong."

Pro Football Focus

RUNNING BACKS (PFF/2019) Player Snap Run Pass Pass Block Overall Jonathan Taylor 548 90.4 65.9 84.4 91.3 Nakia Watson 127 57.4 60.6 50.0 57.3 Garrett Groshek 273 69.7 83.2 64.7 70.9 Brady Schipper 17 65.5 56.4 70.0 65.6 Isaac Guerendo 5 59.5 59.7 N/A 58.5 Bradrick Shaw 30 70.7 58.1 N/A 72.5 Mason Stokke 234 76.9 70.5 64.5 79.5 John Chenal 140 76.9 59.3 70.0 67.2 Quan Easterling 4 N/A N/A N/A 59.0

2020 Snapshot

What To Watch In Spring Camp