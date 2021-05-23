Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2022 class

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 16: Lineman Billy Schrauth

Top 4: Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 12 Official visits: Wisconsin (June 4), Notre Dame (June 11), Ohio State (June 15) The Word: Billy Schrauth has a top four of Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin, but the Irish have all the recruiting momentum this spring. The four-star lineman could be one of the few prospects to leave the state with an offer from the Badgers during Paul Chryst's time as head coach. "I think they (Wisconsin) push the in-state quite a bit, and it shows," Schrauth told BadgerBitz.com. "That program is built on in-state guys and I think that's been their main message to me."

No. 15: Cornerback James Monds III

Top 6: Indiana, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 16 Official visits: Indiana (June 11), Nebraska (June 18), Wisconsin (June 25) The Word: James Monds III, a three-star prospect from Westwood High School, recently chopped his top 13 to a more manageable number. Wisconsin, led by position coach Hank Poteat, will get the three-star prospect on campus the weekend of June 25. Indiana and Nebraska have also secured officials up to this point. "Wisconsin has a great program and they are always one of the top schools in the Big Ten," Monds III told BadgerBlitz.com. "I feel like Wisconsin would be a great fit. Coach Poteat was telling me that he’s going to come into Wisconsin and just recruit dogs and get the secondary to be the best in the Big Ten."

No. 14: Defensive tackle Felix Hixon