 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2022 recruiting class?
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: January Edition for the 2022 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Safety Xavier Nwankpa

Top 12: Arizona State, Clemson, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

The Word: Rivals100 member Xavier Nwankpa included the Badgers in his trimmed-down list at the start of the month. The four-star prospect was scheduled to visit Madison last March before campuses were shut down.

No. 15: Running back Dillon Tatum

