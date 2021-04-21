Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: April Edition for the 2022 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 16: Cornerback James Monds III
Top 13: Cincinnati, Howard, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin and Clemson
Previous Rank: N/A
Official visits: Nebraska (June 4), Indiana (June 11), Wisconsin (June 25)
The Word: James Monds III, a three-star prospect from Westwood High School, currently has three officials visits scheduled to Big Ten schools. New cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been in recent contact with the Florida standout.
"Wisconsin has a great program and they are always one of the top schools in the Big Ten," Monds III told BadgerBlitz.com. "I feel like Wisconsin would be a great fit. Coach Poteat was telling me that he’s going to come into Wisconsin and just recruit dogs and get the secondary to be the best in the Big Ten."
Miami, Mississippi State and Michigan State are candidates for Monds III's final two officials.
No. 15: Defensive tackle Quentel Jones
Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
Official visits: Miami (June 4), Georgia Tech (June 11), Wisconsin (June 18), Tennessee (June 25)
The Word: Three-star defensive tackle Quentel Jones has four official visits scheduled, and Arkansas could become the fifth at some point. The standout from Georgia has been in contact with assistant coach Ross Kolodziej.
"I like the defensive line coach there and what he's all about," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "They love my get-off and love how aggressive I am. They said that speaks for itself. Coach Kolodziej, I'm getting there with him. We're building our relationship."
No. 14: Cornerback Avyonne Jones
