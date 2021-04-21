The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 16: Cornerback James Monds III

No. 15: Defensive tackle Quentel Jones

Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A Official visits: Miami (June 4), Georgia Tech (June 11), Wisconsin (June 18), Tennessee (June 25) The Word: Three-star defensive tackle Quentel Jones has four official visits scheduled, and Arkansas could become the fifth at some point. The standout from Georgia has been in contact with assistant coach Ross Kolodziej. "I like the defensive line coach there and what he's all about," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "They love my get-off and love how aggressive I am. They said that speaks for itself. Coach Kolodziej, I'm getting there with him. We're building our relationship."

No. 14: Cornerback Avyonne Jones