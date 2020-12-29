The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 16: Cornerback Avery Powell

Offers: Arkansas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Avery Powell, who has been in contact with coordinator Jim Leonhard, was the first cornerback Wisconsin offered in the 2022 class. “I’d say that more than half of my offer list are in play, but I haven’t really visited any schools yet," Powell told Rivals.com. "I still need to go to a lot of places and see what I like – a lot more than it should be, really [with the visiting dead period]. I’m going to try and limit the list throughout the season.”

No. 15: Safety Cristian Driver

Top 12: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 15 The Word: The son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian Driver is one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the junior class. "Wisconsin is up there and they are most likely gonna be in that top-10 category because that's my hometown where I grew up, so Wisconsin is always a big deal to me," Driver told Rivals.com. "It was one of my later offers, but still, I love Wisconsin. My dad was up there talking to players and the coaching staff, which is really cool. They love our family up there in Wisconsin and it's always a big deal to me, but I need to see how everything plays out."

No. 14: Wide receiver Darrius Clemons