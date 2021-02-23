Top 12: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 14

The Word: The son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian Driver is one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the junior class.

"Wisconsin is up there and they are most likely gonna be in that top-10 category because that's my hometown where I grew up, so Wisconsin is always a big deal to me," Driver told Rivals.com. "It was one of my later offers, but still, I love Wisconsin. My dad was up there talking to players and the coaching staff, which is really cool. They love our family up there in Wisconsin and it's always a big deal to me, but I need to see how everything plays out."