Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: February Edition for the 2022 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
INAUGURAL EDITION | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY |
No. 16: Safety Cristian Driver
Top 12: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 14
The Word: The son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian Driver is one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the junior class.
"Wisconsin is up there and they are most likely gonna be in that top-10 category because that's my hometown where I grew up, so Wisconsin is always a big deal to me," Driver told Rivals.com. "It was one of my later offers, but still, I love Wisconsin. My dad was up there talking to players and the coaching staff, which is really cool. They love our family up there in Wisconsin and it's always a big deal to me, but I need to see how everything plays out."
No. 15: Defensive tackle Kwan Williams
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news