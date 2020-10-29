 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2022 recruiting class?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: October Edition for the 2022 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

INAUGURAL EDITION | SEPTEMBER |

No. 1: Offensive tackle Joe Brunner

Offers: Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 1

The Word: Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner grades out as the top player in the state and the No. 47 prospect in the 2022 class. A three-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Brunner visited UW a handful of times this past fall but has talked about taking official visits before making a final decision.

“I think I’ll try and use all five [official visits] — get out there with my family and see if I’m comfortable with the school," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s helpful to use all five, so I’m going to try and take advantage of it.”

No. 2: Center Carson Hinzman

Offers: Alabama, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 2

The Word: Carson Hinzman was the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2022 class after he made two camp stops in Madison during the summer of 2019. The projected interior lineman also visited UW multiple times last fall, but schools like Notre Dame, Alabama, Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern, among others, are also in strong pursuit.

“Obviously I grew up a big Badgers fan. I always carry a Badger lunchbox around,” Hinzman told Rivals.com. “It’s crazy, not just even for me, but for the school and the community as well. That (offer) goes hand-in-hand with the Alabama one in that you never expect it.”

No. 3: Lineman Billy Schrauth

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}