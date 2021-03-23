The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Safety Cristian Driver

Top 12: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 16 The Word: The son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian Driver is one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the junior class. The four-star prospect has been quiet in regards to his recruitment, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Badgers get an official visit this summer. "Wisconsin is up there and they are most likely gonna be in that top-10 category because that's my hometown where I grew up, so Wisconsin is always a big deal to me," Driver told Rivals.com. "It was one of my later offers, but still, I love Wisconsin. My dad was up there talking to players and the coaching staff, which is really cool. They love our family up there in Wisconsin and it's always a big deal to me, but I need to see how everything plays out."

No. 15: Cornerback Avyonne Jones

No. 14: Wide receiver Tommy McIntosh