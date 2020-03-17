The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Offensive tackle Joe Brunner

Offers: Iowa, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: In-state offensive tackle Joe Brunner will likely grade out as one of the top players in the Midwest when Rivals.com releases its initial rankings for the 2022 class. A two-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Brunner visited UW a handful of times this past fall. "Coach (Joe) Rudolph asked how I liked it in Madison and what I thought of it," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then he said he loved how I’ve been playing this year so far and said they would like to offer me a scholarship. "It’s an unbelievable honor to be offered by not only my home-state team, but also one of the top teams in the country."

No. 2: Safety Braelon Allen

Offers: Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Braelon Allen was expected to be commit No. 1 for the Badgers in the 2022 class, but that was before he pushed back his January commitment date. Now, the projected safety, who picked up an offer from Wisconsin in November, is exploring all his options heading into the spring. "It's really cool because that's something you really dream of growing up in Wisconsin and playing for the Badgers," Allen told BadgerBlitz.com. "Them making me a priority, especially this early, is really cool for me and my family. My dad is a Wisconsin fan and my mom likes Wisconsin, but she wants me to go wherever I'll be happy." Allen had 48 total tackles, four sacks and three interceptions as a sophomore.

No. 3: Quarterback Devin Brown

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Devin Brown, from Queen Creek High School in Arizona, picked up an offer from position coach Jon Budmayr in May. He camped with the Badgers in June and saw his first game at Camp Randall Stadium in October. "My first game at Wisconsin was incredible," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was pretty wild to see the fanbase and all the support for the team. I came around 10:00 AM and the game started at 2:00, and people were already filling into the stadium. People knew who I was at the game and that really surprised me. "It was incredible to see the game and be part of Jump Around. So many nice people out here and everyone was really friendly. There's a lot to do around campus and I enjoyed everything about it. "I don't think there's a better fit for me. I think Wisconsin is prefect in every way and they are really, really high up there for me."

No. 4: Center Carson Hinzman