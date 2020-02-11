Spring football is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to BadgerBlitz.com. We've got an amazing deal for new members!

Through the end of February while supplies last, if you sign up for an annual membership ($99.95), we will send you a gift code worth $49.50 to the Rivals Fan Shop powered by Fanatics. The promo code for this offer is Annual50.

If you do not have a Rivals account and want to take advantage of this offer, click here.

If you have a previously registered Rivals account, click here for this deal.