Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All Midwest Region
Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we conclude with the All Midwest Region.
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
|State
|Number of Offers
|Number of Signees
|
Ohio
|
235
|
36
|
Indiana
|
45
|
5
|
Illinois
|
161
|
32
|
Iowa
|
22
|
3
|
Michigan
|
124
|
17
|
Minnesota
|
49
|
17
|
South Dakota
|
4
|
1
|
North Dakota
|
3
|
0
|
Wisconsin
|
146
|
112
|
Nebraska
|
11
|
1
OHIO
Player to Remember: Linebacker Chris Borland
One of the better recruiting stories at Wisconsin, Borland earned an offer at the Badgers' camp in the summer of 2008 and committed soon after. A first-team All-American as a senior, Borland finished his career ranked sixth all-time at Wisconsin in total tackles (420), fifth in solo tackles (234), fourth in tackles for loss (50) and tied for eighth in sacks (17).
Others: Brandon Kelly, Jason Chapman, Prince Moody, Shane Carter, Daven Jones, Bill Nagy, Lance Smith, Kyle Jefferson, Otis Merrill, Jake Current, Brian Wozniak, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Josh Harrison, Cameron Ontko, Cody Byers, Chase Hammond, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, A.J. Jordan, Ray Ball, Rob Wheelwright, Matt Miller, Michael Deiter, Dareian Watkins, Kraig Howe, Griffin Grady, Seth Currens, Danny Davis, Isaiah Mullens, Chase Wolf, Rodas Johnson, Quan Easterling, James Thompson
*Jack Pugh and Darryl Peterson are committed to Wisconsin in the 2021 recruiting class
INDIANA
Player to Remember: Linebacker Noah Burks
A first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press as a senior, Burks chose Wisconsin over offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Minnesota, among others. He has played in 35 games over his career at UW and racked up 36 tackles and two sacks in 2019. Burks is expected to be a starter this fall at outside linebacker.
Others: Joe Tippmann, Isaac Guerendo, Jake Meador, Dustin Scherer
ILLINOIS
Player to Remember: Offensive lineman Dan Voltz
Voltz was the most heavily recruited prospect in UW's 2012 class with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame and Stanford, among many others. He played in 32 games with 27 starts at center, but had to step away from football due to injuries prior to the start of his senior season.
Others: Enrique Cook, Dwayne Smith, Reginald Cribbs Jr., Brandon Tobias, Sean Lewis, Jamil Walker, Marcus Randle El, Dion Foster, O'Brien Schofield, Terrance Jamison, Scott Tolzien, Kevin Rouse, Leonard Hubbard, Daniel Moore, Erik Smith, Dex Jones, Kraig Appleton, Jon Budmayr, Warren Herring, James Adeuanju, Jack Keeler, Garrett Dooley, TJ Edwards, David Edwards, Titus Booker, Sam Brodner, Kendric Pryor, Izayah Green-May, Jack Sanborn, Maema Njongmeta, Dylan Barrett
*Bryan Sanborn is committed to Wisconsin in the 2021 recruiting class.
IOWA
Player to Remember: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
A rare junior college signee for Wisconsin under head coach Paul Chryst, Van Ginkel chose the Badgers over offers from California, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others. In two seasons, Van Ginkel played in 27 games with 10 starts and recorded 99 tackles, including 12 sacks. He is now in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
Others: Zach Davison, Sam Raridon
*T.J. Bollers is committed to Wisconsin in the 2021 recruiting class.
MICHIGAN
Player to Remember: Safety Quincy Landingham
A four-star prospect with offers from Stanford, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Indiana, Landingham committed to Wisconsin with high expectations. He graduated early and was moved from safety to running back during spring camp. Landingham carried the ball for 20 yards on five carries as a true freshman but elected to transfer following the 2007 season, likely due to the large amount of tailbacks on the roster at that time. He landed at Miami of Ohio but never came close to his four-star rating.
Others: Logan Brown, Jordan Turner, Stephan Bracey, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Michael Furtney, Reggie Pearson, Jaylan Franklin, Scott Nelson, David Moorman, Zac Matthias, Jacob Pedersen, James Stallons, Aubrey Pleasant, Nick Sutton, Allen Langford
MINNESOTA
Player to Remember: Defensive tackle Beau Allen
Wisconsin offered Allen after he camped in Madison during the summer of 2008. The three-star prospect chose UW over scholarships from Notre Dame, Michigan, Stanford and UCLA, among many others. At Wisconsin, Allen played as a true freshman and started his final 26 games as a Badger. As a senior, he played the all-important nose tackle position in Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme and has since enjoyed a successful NFL career.
Others: Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt, Patrick Kasl, Tyler Marz, Keelon Brookins, Joe Schafer, Brendan Kelly, Casey Dehn, David Gilreath, Blake Sorenson, Brandon Hoey, Kimuel Royston, Isaac Anderson, Dan Roscoe, Paul Joran, John Stocco
*Riley Mahlman is committed to Wisconsin in the 2021 recruiting class.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Player to Remember: Kicker Taylor Mehlhaff
The lone signee from South Dakota during this time period, Mehlhaff is tied for third on the Badgers’ all-time list with 50 career field goals and also ranks third with a career field goal percentage of .769. He was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2007 before being selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Mehlhaff is in his sixth season on staff as an analyst for the Badgers.
Others: N/A
NEBRASKA
Player to Remember: Defensive tackle Bryson Williams
Wisconsin had to hold off a late push from Nebraska in order to sign Williams, a first-team all-state pick as a junior and senior, in the 2018 class. He played in all 13 games with three starts at nose tackle as a true freshman but was derailed by injuries last fall.
Others: N/A
WISCONSIN
Offered but did not sign with Wisconsin: Tristian Pipp (Western Michigan), Robert Windsor (Penn State), A.J. Natter (Nebraska), Levon Meyers (Northern Illinois), Vince Hughes (Northern Illinois), Reggie Jennings (Northern Illinois), Greg Bracey (Missouri), Gaelin Elmore (Minnesota), Trae Waynes (Michigan State), Craig Evans (Michigan State), R.J. Shelton (Michigan State), Will Hagerup (Michigan), Ben Bredeson (Michigan), Brandon Brooks (Miami of Ohio), Mike Hardy (Iowa), Jack Plumb (Iowa), Nathan Stanley (Iowa), Da'Shaun Brown (Indiana), Brian Calhoun (Colorado)
Instead of looking back at the 100-plus scholarship players Wisconsin singed from inside the state since 2002, we're examining the handful who ended up at other programs. With that, we broke it up into four categories.
1) Not in a position to sign
Wisconsin moved on from Jennings and Brown during the course of their respective recruitments. Evans was headed to UW but would not have qualified academically.
2) Didn't make a huge impact in college
Pipp only lasted a few weeks at Western Michigan, and Evans' time at Michigan State was also brief. Natter, Bracey, Hagerup, Shelton, Hughes (had grayshirt offer from Wisconsin), Elmore and Hardy didn't have spectacular college careers, lessening the sting a bit for the Badgers.
3) Would have helped at Wisconsin
Stanley, Windsor, Meyers, Bredeson and Brooks all had very good college careers. But the player who probably hurt the most was Waynes, just because of how rare it was (and still is) for the state to produce an NFL-caliber cornerback. Calhoun wound up at UW for one season.
4) Jury is still out
It will be interesting to see what Plumb can do at Iowa on the offensive line.