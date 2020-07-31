Wisconsin's Offers in the All Midwest Region (2002 to Present) State Number of Offers Number of Signees Ohio 235 36 Indiana 45 5 Illinois 161 32 Iowa 22 3 Michigan 124 17 Minnesota 49 17 South Dakota 4 1 North Dakota 3 0 Wisconsin 146 112 Nebraska 11 1

OHIO

INDIANA

ILLINOIS

IOWA

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA

Player to Remember: Kicker Taylor Mehlhaff The lone signee from South Dakota during this time period, Mehlhaff is tied for third on the Badgers’ all-time list with 50 career field goals and also ranks third with a career field goal percentage of .769. He was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2007 before being selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Mehlhaff is in his sixth season on staff as an analyst for the Badgers. Others: N/A

NEBRASKA

Player to Remember: Defensive tackle Bryson Williams Wisconsin had to hold off a late push from Nebraska in order to sign Williams, a first-team all-state pick as a junior and senior, in the 2018 class. He played in all 13 games with three starts at nose tackle as a true freshman but was derailed by injuries last fall. Others: N/A

WISCONSIN