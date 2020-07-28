Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All-Southeast Region
Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with the All-Southeast Region.
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
|State
|Number of Offers
|Number of Signees
|
South Carolina
|
18
|
1
|
Georgia
|
189
|
8
|
Tennessee
|
21
|
4
|
Kentucky
|
8
|
0
|
Florida
|
473
|
42
|
Alabama
|
13
|
1
|
Mississippi
|
6
|
0
SOUTH CAROLINA
Player to Remember: Running back Caleb KInlaw
For as effective as Thomas Hammock was as a recruiter during his time at Wisconsin, Kinlaw probably falls in the misevaluation pile, despite being heavily recruited out of high school. The three-star prospect, who also had offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, was supposed to be the lightning to Taiwan Deal's thunder, but that just never happened at Wisconsin. Kinlaw left UW and walked on at South Carolina.
GEORGIA
