Wisconsin Badgers Pipeline States - No. 3: Ohio
Over the next few days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at the top five states Wisconsin has sent offers out to during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with No. 3: Ohio
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
RELATED: No. 5: Illinois | No. 4: Georgia |
Wisconsin Badgers Ohio Recruiting (2002 to Present)
|Offers
|Signed
|Percentage
|
235
|
36
|
11.06
OHIO RECRUITING UNDER BARRY ALVAREZ
Signed Players from Ohio (2002 to 2005)
|Class
|Player
|High School
|Stars
|
2003
|
Bedford
|
2003
|
Bedford
|
2005
|
Eastmoor
|
2005
|
Troy
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news