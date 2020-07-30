Wisconsin's Offers in the All West Region (2002 to Present) State Number of Offers Number of Signees New Mexico 2 0 Arizona 35 7 Colorado 34 4 Utah 30 2 Wyoming 0 0 Idaho 2 0 Nevada 11 0 California 141 10 Oregon 3 0 Washington 15 1 Hawaii 25 3 Alaska 0 0 Montana 1 0

ARIZONA

Player to Remember: Defensive tackle Garrett Rand Wisconsin had to hold off a late push from UCLA to land Rand, who participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior. A projected starter this fall, Rand totaled 27 tackles - 13 solo and 14 assisted - three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit in 2019. He has played in 41 career games at UW. Others: Malik Reed, Kare' Lyles, Adam Bay, Serge Trezy, Tanner McEvoy, Gino Cruse

COLORADO

Player to Remember: Linebacker Joe Monty The younger brother of former Wisconsin great Pete Monty (the school's all-time leader in tackles with 451), Joe Monty committed to the Badgers over offers from Colorado State and Wyoming. At UW, he transitioned into a defensive end and played in 50 career games for the Badgers. Others: Max Lofy, Jamathan Ingram-Lyle, Phil Welch

UTAH

Player to Remember: Quarterback Austin Kafentzis The recording-setting quarterback was then-head coach Gary Andersen's top priority from Day 1, and the Badgers landed Kafentzis' services very early in the process (June 2013). During his prep career, Kafentzis was a four-time all-state selection and set 13 records in the state of Utah, including passing yards (13,079), rushing yards (6,942) and touchdowns (115). His career at Wisconsin, though, was brief. Kafentzis transferred to Nevada and then to Arizona Western before he found a home at BYU. Others: Ula Tolutau

CALIFORNIA

WASHINGTON

Player to Remember: Offensive lineman Walker Williams Wisconsin doesn't typically recruit the state of Washington, but the Badgers were able to locate and land Williams, who stuck with his pledge to UW despite a late offer from Ohio State. Expectations were very high, but Williams struggled mightily as a starter (seven games) in 2015. He left the team the following off-season due to head injuries. Others: N/A

HAWAII