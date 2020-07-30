Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All West Region
Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with the All West Region.
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
|State
|Number of Offers
|Number of Signees
|
New Mexico
|
2
|
0
|
Arizona
|
35
|
7
|
Colorado
|
34
|
4
|
Utah
|
30
|
2
|
Wyoming
|
0
|
0
|
Idaho
|
2
|
0
|
Nevada
|
11
|
0
|
California
|
141
|
10
|
Oregon
|
3
|
0
|
Washington
|
15
|
1
|
Hawaii
|
25
|
3
|
Alaska
|
0
|
0
|
Montana
|
1
|
0
ARIZONA
Player to Remember: Defensive tackle Garrett Rand
Wisconsin had to hold off a late push from UCLA to land Rand, who participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior. A projected starter this fall, Rand totaled 27 tackles - 13 solo and 14 assisted - three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit in 2019. He has played in 41 career games at UW.
Others: Malik Reed, Kare' Lyles, Adam Bay, Serge Trezy, Tanner McEvoy, Gino Cruse
COLORADO
Player to Remember: Linebacker Joe Monty
The younger brother of former Wisconsin great Pete Monty (the school's all-time leader in tackles with 451), Joe Monty committed to the Badgers over offers from Colorado State and Wyoming. At UW, he transitioned into a defensive end and played in 50 career games for the Badgers.
Others: Max Lofy, Jamathan Ingram-Lyle, Phil Welch
UTAH
Player to Remember: Quarterback Austin Kafentzis
The recording-setting quarterback was then-head coach Gary Andersen's top priority from Day 1, and the Badgers landed Kafentzis' services very early in the process (June 2013). During his prep career, Kafentzis was a four-time all-state selection and set 13 records in the state of Utah, including passing yards (13,079), rushing yards (6,942) and touchdowns (115). His career at Wisconsin, though, was brief. Kafentzis transferred to Nevada and then to Arizona Western before he found a home at BYU.
Others: Ula Tolutau
CALIFORNIA
Player to Remember: Quarterback Bart Houston
A standout from powerhouse De La Salle in California, Houston, who was recruited by then-offensive coordinator Paul Chryst, picked Wisconsin overs offers from UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Colorado, among others. Reunited once again with Chryst, Houston's career at UW ended on a high note with a win in the Cotton Bowl. As a senior, Houston completed 125 of 192 passes (65.1 percent) for 1,540 yards and nine touchdowns, as the Badgers went 4-1 in games he started.
Others: Spencer Lytle, Titus Toler, Alex Smith, Kyle Penniston, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Estes, Donnell Vercher, Leon Jacobs, Ricky Garner
*Deacon Hill is committed to Wisconsin in the 2021 class.
WASHINGTON
Player to Remember: Offensive lineman Walker Williams
Wisconsin doesn't typically recruit the state of Washington, but the Badgers were able to locate and land Williams, who stuck with his pledge to UW despite a late offer from Ohio State. Expectations were very high, but Williams struggled mightily as a starter (seven games) in 2015. He left the team the following off-season due to head injuries.
Others: N/A
HAWAII
Player to Remember: Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
Wisconsin went into Hawaii in the 2020 recruiting cycle and landed Herbig, a four-star outside linebacker from St. Louis High School. The No. 2 prospect in the state also had offers from Washington, UCLA, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Stanford and USC, among others.
"What stands out the most about Herbig is that he can bring various things to a defense. He's a phenomenal edge rusher, surprisingly powerful against offensive tackles and plays with a wild aggression to disrupt in the backfield. He also does a great job of reading the quarterback's eyes and then breaking on passes whether for interceptions or to get there to knock down a pass. Then Herbig has great speed sideline-to-sideline to track down running backs and he can fill the hole and get tackles that way as well. Our guys liked him a lot at the adidas Nationals this spring and he could continue to move up the rankings with a strong senior season."
- Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney
Others: Micah Kapoi, James Kamoku