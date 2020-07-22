Wisconsin Badgers Pipeline States - No. 2: Texas
Over the next few days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at the top five states Wisconsin has sent offers out to during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
Today, we continue with No. 2: Texas
Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.
Wisconsin Badgers Texas Recruiting (2002 to Present)
|Offers
|Signed
|Percentage
|
260
|
23
|
8.85
TEXAS RECRUITING UNDER BARRY ALVAREZ
Signed Players from Texas (2002 to 2005)
|Class
|Player
|High School
|Stars
|
2002
|
The Woodlands
|
2002
|
Nimitz
|
2003
|
Dunbar
|
2003
|
Klein Oak
|
2003
|
Dunbar
|
2003
|
Pearland
|
2004
|
Mansfield Summit
|
2004
|
Garland
|
2005
|
Kempner
