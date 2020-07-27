BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.

Player to Remember: Tight end Cam Large

A three-star tight end from Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., Large was the 14th commit for the Badgers in the 2020 cycle. He chose Wisconsin from a final list that included Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, with other scholarships from LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and roughly 20 other major programs.

"The people, really," Large told BadgerBlitz.com about his decision to commit to Wisconsin. "The coaches, the players, everybody at Madison was just very genuine and very like-minded and competitive. I really like that. I want to be around people who are like me. I want to do something that has really never been done before, and I want to take this game to the next level in any way that I can.

"I think all the recruits in my class and all the recruits below me feel the same way. That’s why I think it’s coming together so well, and it feels so special right now because everybody wants the same thing. I think that’s really cool."

Others: Lubern Figaro, Jakarrie Washington