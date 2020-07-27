 BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the Mid-Atlantic Region
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 10:26:50 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.

Today, we start with the Mid-Atlantic Region

Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.

RELATED - Wisconsin Badgers Pipeline States - No. 5: Illinois | No. 4: Georgia | No. 3: Ohio | No. 2: Texas | No. 1 Florida |

Wisconsin's Offers in the Mid-Atlantic Region (2002 to Present)
State Number of Offers Number of Signees

Maine

0

0

Vermont

0

0

New Hampshire

2

0

Rhode Island

1

0

Massachusetts

15

3

Connecticut

24

5

New York

38

8

New Jersey

142

10

Delaware

3

0

Pennsylvania

119

15

Maryland

90

6

District of Columbia

27

1

West Virginia

0

0

Virginia

59

0

North Carolina

58

4

MASSACHUSETTS

Player to Remember: Tight end Cam Large

A three-star tight end from Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., Large was the 14th commit for the Badgers in the 2020 cycle. He chose Wisconsin from a final list that included Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, with other scholarships from LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and roughly 20 other major programs.

"The people, really," Large told BadgerBlitz.com about his decision to commit to Wisconsin. "The coaches, the players, everybody at Madison was just very genuine and very like-minded and competitive. I really like that. I want to be around people who are like me. I want to do something that has really never been done before, and I want to take this game to the next level in any way that I can.

"I think all the recruits in my class and all the recruits below me feel the same way. That’s why I think it’s coming together so well, and it feels so special right now because everybody wants the same thing. I think that’s really cool."

Others: Lubern Figaro, Jakarrie Washington

CONNECTICUT

