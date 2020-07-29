 Wisconsin has been active in Texas and Missouri during the Rivals.com era
Wisconsin Badgers recruiting history in the All Mid-South Region

Over the next five days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each recruiting region across the country and examine Wisconsin's offers and success during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.

Today, we continue with the All Mid-South Region.

Note: Numbers are based on data from Rivals.com and do not take preferred walk-ons into consideration.

Wisconsin's Offers in the All Mid-South Region (2002 to Present)
State Number of Offers Number of Signees

Louisiana

8

0

Texas

260

23

Arkansas

3

1

Oklahoma

6

0

Kansas

24

4

Missouri

77

8

LOUISIANA 

Player to Remember: Defensive tackle DeShon Hall

In the 2019 class, Wisconsin, led by assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield, showed late interest in Hall, a Louisiana Tech commit. Things, though, fizzled out down the stretch.

"TCU offered him recently and, of course, Wisconsin," Darnell Lee, the head coach at East Ascension High School in Louisiana, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Those have been the big two that have offered, and he also just got a call today (Wednesday) from Tennessee. I don't know if they are going to offer but the coaches said they liked him a lot.

"He is supposed to go on official visits to Wisconsin and TCU. I think Wisconsin wants him up there on the last weekend (of Feb. 1) but I'm not sure exactly what the dates are."

Others: N/A

TEXAS

