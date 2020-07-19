Wisconsin Badgers Pipeline States - No. 5: Illinois
Over the next few days, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at the top five states Wisconsin has sent offers out to during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002. Today, we start with No. 5: Ill...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news