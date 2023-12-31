With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing readers snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | OLBs | ILBs | SAF |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Remington Moss is committed to Wisconsin in the 2025 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How much to the Badgers trust their next wave of talent at cornerback? Justin Taylor, Amare Snowden, Jonas Duclona, A.J. Tisdell and Jace Arnold are all headed into their second year with the program. They will join a group that is expected to return starters Nyzier Fourqurean and Ricardo Hallman, as well as Air Force transfer Michael Mack, who sat out all of the 2023 class. At a minimum, Wisconsin is trying to find another slot corner, similar to what it did with Jason Maitre one year ago. Andre Sneldon is likely atop the board, and the New Mexico State transfer will visit officially next weekend. Adding another veteran would allow youngsters such as Taylor, Arnold and true freshman Omillio Agard a full year to get their feet wet before they are thrown into the fire. Outside of Hallman, the position group looks completely different than it did a year ago at this time. That overhaul will continue in the 2025 class.

COMMITTED CORNERBACKS

Though he lives in Virginia, Remington Moss has a strong connection to the University of Wisconsin. He's the cousin of the late Brent Moss, the 1994 Rose Bowl MVP and Big Ten player of the year in 1993 for the Badgers. "Just seeing him on that wall, I know he did some great things there," Remington Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've always had a ton of respect for how he played ever since I started taking football serious. I always wanted to be on a wall like that, so it would be special to be on the same wall as my cousin. People still talk about him to this day and tell me about how much of a dog he was. I want people to talk about me the same way." Wisconsin is recruiting Moss as a prospect who can play cornerback or safety at the next level. "I'm really just a defensive back," Moss said. "They didn't really tell me what they wanted me to play but they do think I can play both. I'm versatile enough and I have the length to play both. I don't want to be stuck at just one thing so I like how they are recruiting me."

TOP OFFERED TARGETS