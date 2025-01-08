Transfer Portal Wrap: A look at Wisconsin's movement on offense

The bulk of Wisconsin's work in the transfer portal is now complete, though there are still areas the staff is looking to address this winter.
But with a majority of the movement now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the portal affected the offensive side of the ball.
Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.
QUARTERBACKS
Who’s out: Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke (Arizona), Mabrey Mettauer (Sam Houston State), Cole LaCrue
The impact: HIGH
Minus walk-on Milos Spasojevic, it’s a completely different room for new coordinator Jeff Grimes and position coach Kenny Guiton. Van Dyke was the starter in 2024 before an ACL injury cut his season short. Locke replaced him for the duration of the season, and Mettauer, a former four-star prospect, only appeared in mop-up time. The Badgers will have new players and a fresh philosophy on the offensive side of the ball starting this spring.
Who’s in: Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland), Danny O’Neil (San Diego State)
The impact: HIGH
Edwards, who in entering his fifth year, is the presumed starter, with O’Neil likely behind him. Class of 2025 signee Carter Smith is coming for spring camp, but the Badgers will likely look for another scholarship player this winter and potentially into the next portal window, if needed. Wisconsin must avoid a significant injury at the top of the depth chart for the third year in a row.