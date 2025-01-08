Premium content
Published Jan 8, 2025
Transfer Portal Wrap: A look at Wisconsin's movement on offense
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
The bulk of Wisconsin's work in the transfer portal is now complete, though there are still areas the staff is looking to address this winter.

But with a majority of the movement now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the portal affected the offensive side of the ball.

Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Who’s out: Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke (Arizona), Mabrey Mettauer (Sam Houston State), Cole LaCrue

The impact: HIGH

Minus walk-on Milos Spasojevic, it’s a completely different room for new coordinator Jeff Grimes and position coach Kenny Guiton. Van Dyke was the starter in 2024 before an ACL injury cut his season short. Locke replaced him for the duration of the season, and Mettauer, a former four-star prospect, only appeared in mop-up time. The Badgers will have new players and a fresh philosophy on the offensive side of the ball starting this spring.

Who’s in: Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland), Danny O’Neil (San Diego State)

The impact: HIGH

Edwards, who in entering his fifth year, is the presumed starter, with O’Neil likely behind him. Class of 2025 signee Carter Smith is coming for spring camp, but the Badgers will likely look for another scholarship player this winter and potentially into the next portal window, if needed. Wisconsin must avoid a significant injury at the top of the depth chart for the third year in a row.

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring)
DepthPlayerSpring Eligibility 

No. 1

Billy Edwards Jr.

Fifth year

No. 2

Danny O’Neil

Second year

No. 3

Milos Spasojevic OR

Second year

Carter Smith

First year

RUNNING BACKS

