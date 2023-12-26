As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing readers snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

Wide receiver has certainly been a topic of conversation this month. Keontez Lewis announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in mid-September. But Chimere Dike (has since committed to Florida) and Skyler Bell, UW’s top two pass catchers in 2022, made their decision to move on from the program public on Dec. 4. That news came just one day after a report surfaced that position coach Mike Brown would be taking the same role at Notre Dame.

What does that mean for the wide receiver room moving forward? Assuming the group doesn’t experience more turnover, Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna will likely be the future for the Badgers in the slot. Four-star signee Kyan Berry-Johnson is expected to join that group in January as an early enrollee. Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry and Vinny Anthony are more versatile and can likely play multiple spots.

On the outside, the Badgers are expected to return Bryson Green, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs. Youngsters Tommy McIntosh and Chris Brooks Jr. also figure to push for time in 2024. Again, though, that assumes there isn’t more turnover on the current roster.

On the recruiting front, the Badgers have extended over 30 offers to projected wide receivers in the 2025 class. That's a rather large number, and it will be interesting to see who remains a top priority once a new assistant coach is in place.