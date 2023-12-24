Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
It was a good month for Wisconsin at the running back position. Not only were the Badgers able to sign Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka last Wednesday, news broke on the same day that Chez Mellusi would return for a sixth season in Madison. The veteran back was lost for the year during UW's win over Purdue.
In 2024, Wisconsin is now expected to have seven scholarship tailbacks on the roster. That's a rather large number, and it will be interesting to see how the depth chart shakes out this offseason. If healthy, Mellusi is likely the No. 1 option, and it also wouldn't be surprising to see the three freshmen to push for time right away as well.
Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Taking just one running back in the 2025 cycle makes sense with three signed in the senior class. Isaiah West, who visited most recently for Wisconsin's contest against Iowa, could be atop Devon Spalding's board. The three-star back, who is teammates with 2024 signee Omillio Agard, is also being courted heavily by Penn State, Virginia Tech and Nebraska, among others.
