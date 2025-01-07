BBTV: Guiton with QBs, New WR Coach, More Portal Additions, Junior Days

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin elevating Kenny Guiton to quarterbacks coach, the addition of Western Michigan's Justin Reid at wide receiver coach, the latest from the transfer portal, and who the Badgers are trying to get on campus for junior days this spring.

