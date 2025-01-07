Published Jan 7, 2025
BBTV: Guiton with QBs, New WR Coach, More Portal Additions, Junior Days
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin elevating Kenny Guiton to quarterbacks coach, the addition of Western Michigan's Justin Reid at wide receiver coach, the latest from the transfer portal, and who the Badgers are trying to get on campus for junior days this spring.

