Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing readers snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star junior Tariq Hayer is a top target for Wisconsin at safety in the 2025 class.
Three-star junior Tariq Hayer is a top target for Wisconsin at safety in the 2025 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hunter Wohler announced this month that he will be back for a fourth season at Wisconsin. That should give the Badgers four proven safeties - Wohler, Preston Zachman, Kamo'i Latu and Austin Brown - on the spring roster. True freshman Braedyn Moore has also traveled this fall and should be in line for reps in 2024.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin signed just one safety, three-star Raphael Dunn, in the senior recruiting class. And at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he most likely projects to the dollar position. With that, Colin Hitschler's group should be a top priority in the 2025 cycle.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2024 Roster
Player  Eligibility Stars

Preston Zachman

Fifth year

Kamo'i Latu

Fifth year

Hunter Wohler

Fourth year

*Owen Arnett

Fourth year

Austin Brown

Third year

*Charlie Jarvis

Third year

*Deven Magli

Third year

*Jackson Trudgeon

Third year

Braedyn Moore

Second year

Raphael Dunn

First year

*Mason Lane

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

TOP OFFERED PROSPECTS 

