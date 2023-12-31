Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing readers snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Hunter Wohler announced this month that he will be back for a fourth season at Wisconsin. That should give the Badgers four proven safeties - Wohler, Preston Zachman, Kamo'i Latu and Austin Brown - on the spring roster. True freshman Braedyn Moore has also traveled this fall and should be in line for reps in 2024.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin signed just one safety, three-star Raphael Dunn, in the senior recruiting class. And at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he most likely projects to the dollar position. With that, Colin Hitschler's group should be a top priority in the 2025 cycle.