Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 tight ends
With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
The future of Wisconsin's tight end room looks brighter after a portal addition and two big signatures on Signing Day. On Dec. 14, Jackson McGohan, who played this past season at LSU, announced his decision to transfer to UW. Less than one week later, the staff signed four-star Grant Stec and flipped in-state standout Robert Booker from UCLA. Those three, along with true freshman Tucker Ashcraft, form a solid foundation for the future of the position.
Looking immediately at next spring, Riley Nowakowski is expected back, and the group could also return Hayden Rucci for a sixth season. Ashcraft earned reps alongside those two in 2023, but how quickly can McGohan and Stec, and early enrollee, acclimate to the offense? That will be a storyline to follow this offseason.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High School Star Ranking
|
Fifth year
|
Fifth year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
First year
|
First year
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Position coach Nate Letton has the Badgers in a good spot in Brock Schott's recruitment. The four-star talent made his fourth visit to Wisconsin when the Badgers hosted the Hawkeyes this fall. Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Vanderbilt, among others, have also offered.
