Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin tight end target Brock Schott.
Wisconsin tight end target Brock Schott.

The future of Wisconsin's tight end room looks brighter after a portal addition and two big signatures on Signing Day. On Dec. 14, Jackson McGohan, who played this past season at LSU, announced his decision to transfer to UW. Less than one week later, the staff signed four-star Grant Stec and flipped in-state standout Robert Booker from UCLA. Those three, along with true freshman Tucker Ashcraft, form a solid foundation for the future of the position.

Looking immediately at next spring, Riley Nowakowski is expected back, and the group could also return Hayden Rucci for a sixth season. Ashcraft earned reps alongside those two in 2023, but how quickly can McGohan and Stec, and early enrollee, acclimate to the offense? That will be a storyline to follow this offseason.

Wisconsin Tight Ends on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High School Star Ranking

Riley Nowakowski

Fifth year

Cole Dakovich

Fifth year

JT Seagreaves

Third year

Jackson McGohan

Second year

Tucker Ashcraft

Second year

*Angel Toombs

Second year

Grant Stec

First year

Robert Booker

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Position coach Nate Letton has the Badgers in a good spot in Brock Schott's recruitment. The four-star talent made his fourth visit to Wisconsin when the Badgers hosted the Hawkeyes this fall. Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Vanderbilt, among others, have also offered.


