Cornerback Rico Hallman to return to Wisconsin for a fifth season

Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman will return for a fifth season in Madison, according to report from The Athletic.

The redshirt junior spent four seasons in Madison and was a consistent starter for three, first arriving as a three-star recruit in the Badgers’ heralded 2021 recruiting class.

After redshirting his freshman season, Hallman became a consistent starter beginning in 2022 and established himself as one of the most important players on Wisconsin’s defense over the next three seasons.

Hallman’s best showing came in 2023, when he was one of two players in the country to catch seven interceptions and earned AP Third Team All-American honors.

Last season was such a strong showing from him that he could’ve entered the NFL Draft. Bleacher Report listed him as a third-round prospect back in January.

Hallman instead chose to return for his redshirt junior season, where his impact wasn’t as obvious in the stat sheet. He went from leading the country in interceptions to catching zero, mostly due to opposing teams targeting him less (63 times targeted in 2023 to 35 in 2024, per Pro Football Focus).

However, 2024 was far from a down year. Hallman only allowed 1.7 receptions and 23.2 receiving yards per game, which mostly preserved his high reputation as a prospect. Bleacher Report currently has him listed as the No. 91 prospect in the 2025 class and 15th amongst cornerbacks.

After Wisconsin’s final game of the season, a loss to Minnesota, Hallman told reporters he was “still kind of up in the air about it.”

Soon after the transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 8, the Badgers lost three promising young cornerbacks from their 2023 class — Amare Snowden, Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold. They also graduated two other frequent contributors in redshirt seniors Max Lofy (currently in the portal) and RJ Delancy III.

Perhaps the worst blow came when true freshman cornerback Xavier Lucas, who showed promise this past season and was slotted for a starting spot in 2025, entered the portal on Dec. 19, though UW did not file the paperwork.

As it currently stands, Hallman will lead a room that is scheduled to return Class of 2024 signees Jay Harper and Omillio Agard, as well as 2025 signees Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington. Through the portal, Wisconsin also added Geimere Latimer (Jacksonville State) and D'Yoni Hill (Miami).