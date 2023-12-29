Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With Signing Day in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing readers snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the outside linebackers.
Minus starter C.J. Goetz, who is set to play his final game for the Badgers on Jan. 1 against LSU, the outside linebackers are expected to return Darryl Peterson, Jeff Pietrowski and Kaden Johnson this spring from the current two-deep. Immediate help, however, was needed on the edge, and Wisconsin added Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and John Pius (William & Mary) via the transfer portal this month. Both are practicing in Tampa with the team. Class of 2024 signees Anelu Lafaele and Thomas Heigerger are both headed to Madison early for the spring semester. Each have the ability to potentially contribute as true freshmen.
In the junior cycle, UW is in the mix for a handful of national targets. Two seems like a realistic number in the 2025 class, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that number grow to three if the Badgers find the right fit(s).
Wisconsin's Outside Linebackers on Projected 2024 Fall Roster