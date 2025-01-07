Five wide receiver targets for new position coach Jordan Reid

Here are five high school targets at the wide receiver position for Reid to prioritize moving forward.

Jeff Grimes , who came over from Kansas, will coordinate the unit. Kenny Guiton , who oversaw UW's receivers in 2024, will now coach the quarterbacks. Guiton's replacement will be Jordan Reid , who spent the previous two seasons at Western Michigan.

Wisconsin was the first Power 4 scholarship for Zachary Washington, who picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit in April. He returned to Madison in June and again for a game this fall. Reid will replace Guiton as the lead contact in Washington's recruitment.

“That’s probably my closest relationship with any coach right now. He’s (Guiton) definitely one of my favorite coaches. He talks to my dad and my mom a lot, and he’s just a great guy and easy person to talk to," Washington told BadgerBlitz.com.

This winter, Washington's recruitment feels like a battle between Wisconsin and Illinois.