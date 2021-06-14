In the 2022 recruiting class, Ross Kolodziej has helped secure official visits from out-of-state defensive tackles Felix Hixon and Curtis Neal, who were on campus the weekend of June 4, as well as Keith Miles Jr. and Quentel Jones, who will be in Madison later this week.

The first-year assistant coach is also putting in work with prospects in the following cycle, as the Badgers recently hosted Kayden McDonald, a 6-foot-4, 333-pound rising junior from Georgia.