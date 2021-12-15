Keeanu Benton 'thinking about coming back' for '22; Chenal, Hicks undecided

MADISON, WIS. -- Keeanu Benton admitted that the future, a potential decision, had been on his mind this last week. An opportunity presents itself to Benton to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft and work to reach the highest levels in the game of football, or he can return for yet another season at Wisconsin. The former three-star prospect noted that he spoke with his parents and coaches, had rehab performed and contemplated his next steps in the last week. Then in a candid manner, one which Benton has displayed often during interviews, he told reporters he was directed towards one side of the coin. "At this point, I'm thinking about coming back," Benton said on Tuesday. "I feel like I got some room to improve mentally, like I said, and physically, especially with testing and strength in certain lifts. I'm still waiting on the NFL [College Advisory Committee] evaluation, and we’ll see how that plays out.”

Benton and inside linebacker Leo Chenal are two class of 2019 signees who could declare early for next year's NFL Draft, or they may decide to come back to Madison for their respective fourth years in the program. Cornerback Faion Hicks could also play in his final game as a Badgers against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30, or he could return for a sixth year. Benton currently sits at 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries recorded during the 2021 regular season for one of the nation's top defensive units. He conceded that during his first year as a Badger that he had an objective to leave after his junior campaign. “I'm like, ‘OK, I'm playing as a freshman, I can do this. Like I could leave after three years,' Benton said. "That's just my young mind talking, but when the time comes, you got to actually sit down and think, 'Do you have everything that it takes to make that next step?' "Because once you make it, you can't come back.” Benton, the junior nose tackle from Janesville, Wis., was asked about the feedback he received from Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej regarding whether he was ready for the next level. “The same thing. They felt like I would have been ready, but this isn't the year to leave early, especially for the COVID guys that stayed back," Benton said. "And it's a big class, so that slightens my chances of getting drafted." Benton discussed the reassurance he received from his parents during their talks. "My parents are pretty laid back," Benton said. "My dad is really the football guru. Then my mom is more education. So even like when I was picking my schools, they would just let me decide and like have my back or tell me what they think of the pros and cons of doing so. “That's what I love about my family. Like they're not gonna pressure me into doing one thing or the other. We're not down too bad on money or anything like that where I absolutely need to go to the league. My mom, especially I talked to her, and basically she said go with my heart and do what I feel is right, and that's what I love about her.” Would there be an evaluation that could change Benton's mind, however? "First round. That's about it."

HICKS, CHENAL UNDECIDED

Hicks and Chenal, two other key Wisconsin defenders, both noted that their respective decisions have not been made. The former has tallied 28 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups so far in 2021. The South Florida native enters the bowl matchup with the Sun Devils with 44 career games played and 108 tackles accumulated, plus one interception and 19 passes defended. "Definitely just talking about it with my parents. Just kind of explain to them, I want to kind of get my last game out of the way to kind of really focus on that," Hicks said on Tuesday. "It's kind of hard to kind of stay in the moment with so many people in your ear and stuff like that. "Just trying to stay in the moment, man, and enjoy these last few weeks with my teammates and when that time comes, just make the decision.” Hicks discussed the factors that he could consider. “Right now, just like just talking with my coaches and my parents, whether or not it’ll benefit me coming back. Whether it could help my stock and stuff like that," Hicks said. "Just how can I help this team? That's the No. 1 thing, too. Coming back, how can I help this team, and what role I can play? Whatever role that is.” Chenal played in 10 of Wisconsin's 12 regular-season games, leading the program in tackles (106), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hurries (five). The Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year also currently sits tied for first with outside linebacker Nick Herbig in sacks (seven). The third-year Badger from Grantsburg, Wis., currently ranks first in the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.7), second in the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.6) and overall tackles for loss, and fourth in overall tackles. Chenal has not decided yet about what's ahead, again homing in on the next game. "There are a lot of factors that go into the decision," Chenal said on Tuesday. "Right now, I just want to focus as much as I can on the bowl game. I want to send off the seniors on a high note. That's mainly my focus right now. There's always time to think about the possibilities of the future, but right now, the main focus is the bowl game." Chenal, who is looking for information from the NFL's College Advisory Committee, stated that he is "trying to listen to as many people as possible, trying to collect as much information as I can." "From my family, from the coaches, from my teammates, certain individuals," Chenal said. "It's all about just knowing as much as I can." Chenal turned up the heat in opposing backfields this season on way to All-American honors by multiple publications. However, he was also asked about his pass coverage skills and how he analyzes that particular area when looking at the professional game. "Definitely, if you're looking at production-wise, it was a pretty bad year for me in coverage," Chenal said. "It's always something you got to look at not only your strengths to improve on, but you got to look at your weaknesses. "Staying another year would help with that, and you got to look and weigh everything and that is part of it, and there's always stuff I can work on.”

TWO OTHER BADGERS REPORTEDLY HAVE MINDS MADE UP

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus spoke with two Badgers on Tuesday morning about their potential forthcoming decisions. Fifth-year senior safety Scott Nelson said he will not come back to UW for 2022, according to the paper. The Michigan native recorded 58 tackles in the regular season, currently good for third on the team, along with 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception and six pass breakups. Punter Andy Vujnovich will be back, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The former Division III specialist averages 45.8 yards per punt -- good for 16th in the nation -- on 46 attempts. Sixteen went inside opponents' 20-yard-line, and 12 boots went over 50 yards in distance.