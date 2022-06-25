Wisconsin Badgers Elite 8: June Edition for the 2023 class
The Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 8A: Offensive tackle Chris Terek
Top 4: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 14
Official visit: June 3
The Word: Wisconsin "set a really high bar" for three-star tackle Chris Terek during his official visit. The standout from Illinois is wrapping up an official visit to Iowa before an expected decision at some point this summer. Terek is coached at the high school level by former UW tight end John Sigmund.
No. 8B: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner
Top 5: Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, California
Official visit: June 3
Previous rank: N/A
The Word: My'Keil Gardner, a four-star tackle from Arizona, has taken all five allotted official visits. Assistant coach Ross Kolodziej has done a great job in Gardner's recruitment, and the Badgers received high praise after his official earlier this month Michigan, however, may have moved into the driver's seat last weekend.
No. 7: Tight end Zach Ortwerth
