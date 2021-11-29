Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: November Edition for the 2023 class

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. RELATED: Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition | Sweet 16: September Edition | Sweet 16: October Edition |

No. 16: Defensive end Enow Etta

No. 15: Edge Chandavian Bradley

Offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 13 The Word: Chandavian Bradley, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound edge prospect, made the trip from Missouri to Madison to get his first in-person look at Wisconsin for its season opener against Penn State. "I didn't really talk to the coaches too much because they were really focused on the game. It was more of just a quick 'hey, nice to meet you,'" Bradley told BadgerBlitz.com. "They see in me what they saw in some of their current and past players at outside linebacker. They've expressed that and also that they are really good at developing players at that spot, and they think I could be a great fit. "My recruiting is wide open right now but Wisconsin will definitely be up there. I really enjoyed my visit." Oklahoma, however, is considered the leader in Bradley's recruitment at this point.

No. 14: Athlete Alex Mota

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 16 The Word: Wisconsin is recruiting Alex Mota as an athlete who could work at receiver or safety at the next level. The three-star talent, who visited for UW's game against Penn State, picked up an offer from the Badgers this summer. "Wisconsin has been showing interest in me for a couple months now," Mota told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got the phone call today from Coach (Eric) Johnson and he offered. That was great to get that one from the Badgers. They like that I can play in the slot as a wide receiver or as a safety on defense. Pretty much any position as a receiver or DB. They said they liked my versatility and think I would be a great fit." Iowa and Iowa State are considered frontrunners in Mota's recruitment at this point.

No. 13: Quarterback Avery Johnson