Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: October Edition for the 2023 class

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. RELATED: Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition | Sweet 16: September Edition |

No. 16: Athlete Alex Mota

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 12 The Word: Wisconsin is recruiting Alex Mota as an athlete who could work at receiver or safety at the next level. The three-star talent, who visited for UW's game against Penn State, picked up an offer from the Badgers this summer. "Wisconsin has been showing interest in me for a couple months now," Mota told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got the phone call today from Coach (Eric) Johnson and he offered. That was great to get that one from the Badgers. They like that I can play in the slot as a wide receiver or as a safety on defense. Pretty much any position as a receiver or DB. They said they liked my versatility and think I would be a great fit."

No. 15: Quarterback Avery Johnson

Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 13 The Word: Avery Johnson, a Rivals250 prospect from Kansas, picked up a scholarship from the Badgers this summer. He took an unofficial visit for UW's game against Penn State on Sept. 4. "I don't really know much about Wisconsin yet, but that's how I am with every school that I start the recruiting process with," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "As I go through the process more, I start to gain more knowledge about their football program and how the players and coaches go about things. I definitely think Wisconsin could be a good place for me, though."

No. 14: Outside linebacker Trevor Carter