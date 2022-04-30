 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2023 recruiting class?
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: April Edition for the 2023 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Cornerback Nate Johnson

Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Temple, Toledo, Washington State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin, among others.

Previous Rank: N/A

The Word: A projected cornerback, Nate Johnson is scheduled to take officials to Wisconsin, Boston College, Minnesota and Pittsburgh in June. The Badgers offered during a virtual visit in March.

"Coach (Hank) Poteat is a very straight-forward coach," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "He thinks Wisconsin can make me a better player and that I’m a good fit for them. Wisconsin likes the way I can play on both sides of the ball in high school. They also said I had great speed and they like the versatility I bring to the field. Looking at the virtual visit, it looks like a great program with a great coaching staff that has NFL experience."

No. 15: Safety Damon Walters

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 15

The Word: After offering Damon Walters this winter, the Badgers got the three-star safety on campus twice this spring. Wisconsin recruited his older brother, Justin Walters, in the 2021 class before he eventually signed with Notre Dame.

No. 14: Defensive tackle Roderick Pierce III

{{ article.author_name }}