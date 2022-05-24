Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2023 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Offensive lineman Ian Reed
Top 10: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
Official visit: June 10
The Word: Ian Reed recently released a top 10, but five schools - Wisconsin, Clemson, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma State - will get the three-star tackle on campus for official visits. Texas is believed to be the front runner heading into these trips.
No. 15 Safety Amare Snowden
Top 6: Cincinnati, Howard, Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
Story: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops top six
Official visit: TBD
The Word: Amare Snowden, a four-star defensive back from Michigan, recently chopped his list to six schools. Playing baseball is also on the table at the next level, something that could hurt Wisconsin's chances if he pursues both options. Snowden does, however, have an excellent relationship with coordinator Jim Leonhard.
No. 14: Offensive tackle Chris Terek
