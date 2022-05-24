 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2023 recruiting class?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-24 12:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2023 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

RELATED: Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition | Sweet 16: September Edition | Sweet 16: October Edition | Sweet 16: November Edition | Sweet 16: December Edition | Sweet 16: January Edition | Sweet 16: February Edition | Sweet 16: March Edition | Sweet 16: April Edition |

No. 16: Offensive lineman Ian Reed

Top 10: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

Official visit: June 10

The Word: Ian Reed recently released a top 10, but five schools - Wisconsin, Clemson, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma State - will get the three-star tackle on campus for official visits. Texas is believed to be the front runner heading into these trips.

No. 15 Safety Amare Snowden

Top 6: Cincinnati, Howard, Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

Story: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops top six

Official visit: TBD

The Word: Amare Snowden, a four-star defensive back from Michigan, recently chopped his list to six schools. Playing baseball is also on the table at the next level, something that could hurt Wisconsin's chances if he pursues both options. Snowden does, however, have an excellent relationship with coordinator Jim Leonhard.

No. 14: Offensive tackle Chris Terek

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}