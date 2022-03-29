Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: March Edition for the 2023 class

No. 16: Wide receiver Anthony Brown

Offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 8 The Word: Former Minnesota commit Anthony Brown, one of the Midwest's most coveted wide outs, visited Wisconsin on March 6 for the school's junior day. Position coach Alvis Whitted is serving as the lead contact in the four-star prospect's recruitment. "Basically, Coach Alvis has been saying that they really want me, and that was the same thing he said today," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "Really since they got the new offensive coordinator (Bobby Engram) in place, they've been pushing hard on me. "Coach (Paul) Chryst had the same message. He's pushing really hard to get me to Wisconsin and he thinks I'm a great fit for them. I feel like Coach Chryst and Coach Whitted are real genuine."

No. 15: Cornerback Cole Shivers

Offers: Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Northwestern and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Cole Shivers picked up an offer from cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat during Wisconsin's junior day. The three-star prospect is from the same high school in Arizona that produced 2022 UW signee Tristan Monday. "I had a really good meeting with the corners coach (Poteat)," Shivers told BadgerBlitz.com. "I feel like they offered me because I fit the traits of what the cornerbacks coach wants from his defensive backs. I also fit Wisconsin’s program as a whole by being dependable, tough and able to play in space and make plays. "They have been winning for a long time so it’s definitely something I possibly would want to involved in. I do plan on coming back some time."

No. 14: Safety Damon Walters