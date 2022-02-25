Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: February Edition for the 2023 class

No. 16: Linebacker Phil Picciotti

No. 15: Safety Damon Walters

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A The Word: After offering Damon Walters earlier this winter, Wisconsin is working to get the three-star prospect on campus this spring. The Badgers recruited his older brother, Justin Walters, in the 2021 class before he eventually signed with Notre Dame. "I'm still looking at getting out to make some visit this spring," Damon Walters told Rivals.com. "I don't have any dates set but I'm going to start doing that very soon. I still want to get up to Wisconsin for a spring visit. I'm also going to make my way to Illinois along with Missouri and maybe a few other schools."

No. 14: Offensive tackle Joe Crocker