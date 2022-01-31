Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: January Edition for the 2023 class

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Offers: Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 15

The Word: Wisconsin was offer No. 1 for Julian Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound projected athlete from Garces High School in California.

"What stood out to Wisconsin was my footwork and how I attack the ball," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "They really like that I have an eye for the ball and that I can make plays. I know about Wisconsin and that's a school that does interest me right now. I know it's far from home but it's a dream come true and I'll remember during my recruitment that Wisconsin came in first."