 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2023 recruiting class?
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-31 13:00:00 -0600') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: January Edition for the 2023 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Safety Julian Smith

Offers: Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 15

The Word: Wisconsin was offer No. 1 for Julian Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound projected athlete from Garces High School in California.

"What stood out to Wisconsin was my footwork and how I attack the ball," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "They really like that I have an eye for the ball and that I can make plays. I know about Wisconsin and that's a school that does interest me right now. I know it's far from home but it's a dream come true and I'll remember during my recruitment that Wisconsin came in first."

No. 15: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner 

