Week 1: No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin Game Center
MADISON, WIS. -- The 2021 college football season kicks off for No. 12 Wisconsin this weekend with a cross-divisional showdown with No. 19 Penn State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the clash between the Badgers and Nittany Lions (11 a.m. CT, FOX). We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into a central thread.
BadgerBlitz.com will update this throughout the week. Check back for more!
NEWS/ANALYSIS/FEATURES
3-2-1: Wisconsin kicks off 2021 against No. 19 Penn State
Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton having fun, but remains 'a scary sight'
On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Breaking down Wisconsin's season openers since 2000
No. 12 Wisconsin releases first depth chart for Penn State
Notebook: Chez Mellusi No. 1 RB; Danny Davis, Tyler Beach expected to play
Wisconsin preparing for Penn State offense with new coordinator
INTERVIEWS
Be sure to subscribe to BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube channel for insights from players, coaches and more!
WEEK 1 RELEASED DEPTH CHART, ACCORDING TO UW
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (JR | 5-11, 204)
|
J. Berger (R-FR | 6-0, 203)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)
|
Q. Easterling (R-SO | 6-3, 239)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
WR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-JR | 6-6, 245)
|
LT
|
T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)
|
L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)
|
C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)
|
K. Lyles (R-SR | 6-3, 312)
|
RG
|
J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)
|
T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 255)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
D. Burton (R-JR | 5-10, 183)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
KR
|
D. Chandler (R-FR | 6-0, 178)
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)