Week 1: No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin Game Center

MADISON, WIS. -- The 2021 college football season kicks off for No. 12 Wisconsin this weekend with a cross-divisional showdown with No. 19 Penn State inside Camp Randall Stadium.

BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the clash between the Badgers and Nittany Lions (11 a.m. CT, FOX). We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into a central thread.

BadgerBlitz.com will update this throughout the week. Check back for more!